Travis Kelce praises Taylor Swift for supporting him even during 'Eras Tour'

Travis Kelce says he and Taylor Swift are 'just enjoying life... being a couple'

Travis Kelce is giving Taylor Swift her flowers for always showing up for him even when she had a record-breaking international tour going on.

In a new interview on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up about how much his pop superstar girlfriend supported him during last year’s NFL season right in the middle of her Eras Tour.

“She tried to get to as many [games] as she could last year,” Kelce, 35, said. “She came to a lot.”

With her Eras Tour now ended and football season swiftly re-approaching, Kelce added he’s looking forward to having Swift around even more.

“We’ll have Tay representing up at Arrowhead [Stadium],” he said with a smile.

The power couple has spent much of the offseason together in Florida, where Kelce rented a $20 million mansion in Boca Raton for training. From NHL games to public outings, Swift has often been by his side.

“We’re just enjoying life and having fun. Being a couple, dude,” he gushed.

Swift even joined him at Tight End University in Nashville last week, where she gave a surprise performance on June 24.

Podcast co-host Will Compton praised the pop star’s graciousness: “She’s hugging everybody. Super sweet to us.”

Despite the spotlight, Kelce isn’t fazed. “It gets thrown out there like we’re trying to seek the attention,” he said. “But we’re just having fun with it, man.”