Lindsay Lohan shares cute moment with son during Italy vacation

Lindsay Lohan enjoys outing in Italy with son Luai

Lindsay Lohan had a memorable time with her one-year-old son Luai during her trip to Italy.

The Freakier Friday star, who shares her son with husband Bader Shammas, uploaded a carousel post of her outing featuring some of the best moments.

She captioned the post, “Beautiful Italy cherishing this beautiful trip filled with incredible memories of love, laughter and pure bliss with my family and very delicious food!”

The first photo featured Lohan in white linen dress and sunglass, holding her son, also dressed in a white shirt and pants, matching with his mother.

Other shots showed Luai enjoying stroll in the garden and taking in the sights.

Her post soon was soon flooded with comments from fans, also including one from Paris Hilton, who simply added a heart-eyed emoji.

Her brother, Dakota Lohan, penned, "I miss y’all!!!"

Few Italian fans wrote, "Welcome to Italy! Hugs from Milan!" While another added, "I’m Italian Linsday! Love you! I’m very happy because you’re come in Italy!"

"Awwww Luai luckiest little boy," a user gushed over Lohan’s baby.

Lohan, who gave birth to Luai on July 17, 2023, previously opened up about wanting to grow her family since she herself grew up with three siblings.

In conversation with Elle, she explained that after having one kid the first instinct is 'Oh, my kid needs a kid to play with,' adding that there is nothing like the experience of having a brother or a sister.