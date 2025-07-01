Pete Davidson opens up about grandfather’s ‘abuse’ after 9/11 loss

Pete Davidson opens up about shocking family tragedy

Pete Davidson is opening up about a shocking family tragedy in his new stand-up performance.

The 31-year-old comedian, who delivered a spectacular show at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, shared his honest thoughts about his grandfather's health.

He explained that his grandfather’s illness didn't affect him deeply due to their strained relationship.

The Saturday Night Live alum revealed, “He was diagnosed with lung cancer, and I'm not that close with him. I'm close with my dad's dad. I don't like my mom's dad.”

To the crowd's surprise, he didn’t hold back from sharing how his Amy Davidson’s dad almost ruined his childhood, adding, “He used to abuse me, and I don't like him very much.”

Despite his complicated feelings toward his grandfather, he admitted to being worried about his mom.

“I want to be there for my mom. She's sad about it.”

In addition, Pete recently opened up to People Magazine about losing his father at age seven and cherishing every moment spent with him.

For the unversed, he lost his father, Scott Davidson, during the horrific 9/11 attacks.