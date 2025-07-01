Blake Lively reprises ‘Gossip Girl’ character with costar Zuzanna Szadkowski

Blake Lively in Betty Booze ad

Blake Lively and her former Gossip Girl costar Zuzanna Szadkowski just gave fans a nostalgic surprise in Central Park, with a twist. The two actresses reunited for a new ad promoting Lively’s canned cocktail brand, Betty Booze, bringing a bit of their old CW magic to the screen once again.

The ad, shared on YouTube on June 30, begins with Lively and Szadkowski sitting side by side on a park bench. Lively, who famously played Serena van der Woodsen, and Szadkowski, beloved as Dorota Kishlovsky, slip into a playful exchange.

“I have tea,” Szadkowski says, cheekily referencing the popular fan theory that Dorota should have been the real Gossip Girl, not Dan, played by Penn Badgley, who was revealed as the anonymous narrator in the show’s finale.

“Good tea?” Lively replies. Szadkowski answers, “The best tea,” before revealing a can of Betty Booze’s vodka iced tea. As she pours the drink into dainty tea cups, she adds, “It’s crisp. Balanced. Nothing artificial.”

“That’s hard to find around these parts,” Lively, 37, says, keeping up the banter. Szadkowski, 46, fires back, “Yeah, no kidding.”

The ad then introduces another flavor, a passion fruit vodka iced tea, which Szadkowski describes as “a naughty little bitch.” Lively plays along, saying, “So I’ve heard.” Szadkowski jokes that she already “drank it on the walk over,” prompting Lively to laugh and say, “I have missed you.”

Before the commercial ends, Lively stands up to leave, revealing that underneath her chic outfit, she’s wearing sweatpants and Ugg boots.

The moment appears to be a tongue-in-cheek callback to a viral Gossip Girl blooper from season 6, where Lively was accidentally seen wearing cozy clothes under a glamorous dress during a scene.