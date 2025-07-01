Kristin Cavallari's daughter looks just like mother in new snap

Kristin Cavallari with daughter Saylor

Kristin Cavallari shared a sweet, look-alike moment with her daughter, Saylor James, giving fans a glimpse into their close bond and hinting at her daughter’s budding ambition.

On June 30, the reality star and entrepreneur, 38, posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram Stories alongside 9-year-old Saylor, which reflected resemblance lookwise, as well as in passion.

Cavallari wore a white tank top paired with a matching long skirt, while her daughter stood by her side in a white dress adorned with red polka dots.

Across the photo, Cavallari wrote, “Future CEO,” a proud nod to Saylor’s dreams.

Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

Cavallari, who is also mom to sons Jaxon, 10, and Camden, 12, with ex-husband Jay Cutler, has previously spoken about how Saylor already shows a strong interest in following in her footsteps.

Back in April, the mom of three revealed that Saylor had been confidently telling her classmates she plans to run Uncommon James, the jewelry brand her mother founded.

"She's been telling everybody. I think the whole school knows about it. When it came out, she actually had all of her little girlfriends over, and she gifted everyone the collection," Cavallari shared at the time.

The excitement and initiative Saylor has shown didn’t go unnoticed by her mom, who added, "And it's just been really fun for me to see how excited she is about this and to be able to do this."

Cavallari went on to say she truly believes Saylor could one day lead the brand.

"She has all the plans to take over Uncommon James one day, and I honestly do feel like she probably will because she is very into it for being nine years old," she said. "So this is just a proud mom moment."

With Saylor already showing such passion and confidence at a young age, it’s clear she’s picking up more than just style from her mom.