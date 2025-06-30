Kelly Osbourne gets honest about her struggle with body-shaming

Kelly Osbourne has recently addressed her struggle with body-shaming in a new interview.

The daughter of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon revealed she feels nervous while attending any other event or social gatherings because of people who scrutinise her physical appearance.

“Every single one of these events, I royally (expletive) myself,” said Kelly, who rose to fame with the reality show The Osbournes when she was just 17.

At the time, the musician’s daughter recalled being a victim of body-shaming during her years in the spotlight.

“My top lip will be glistening because I start sweating,” she remarked.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelly explained how motherhood impacted her life.

She welcomed her first son, Sidney, with her partner, the DJ Sid Wilson, in 2022, as Kelly noted, “People are saying I’ve had surgery and done all these things. I haven’t. I’m a really honest person about what I’ve done.”

Kelly claimed she hasn’t had any plastic surgery yet, stating, “I like my face. I don’t want to mess with my face or my body. I know that I can turn myself into whatever I want to be, and that’s okay.”

The singer and TV personality, who turned 40 last year in October, opened up that she “feels better than ever”.

“I woke up when I was 40 and thought: ‘Am I supposed to be more put together?’ But I have to say, I’m thoroughly enjoying it and I think I’m in my moment. I don’t have childhood insecurities anymore,” mentioned Kelly.

Looking ahead, the star shared she might make a comeback to reality TV.

“I’ve had about three offers to do a reality show based on me, which I’m seriously thinking about doing,” she said.

Before concluding, Kelly added, “I want to make my mark on the world. I’ve been Ozzy’s daughter for a very long time, and now it’s time for me to do what I want to do.”