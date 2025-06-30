Will Smith addresses infamous Oscar moment in freestyle rap

Will Smith looked back on the viral Oscar moment with Chris Rock, in which he ended up slapping the stand-up comedian.

Back in 2022, Rock cracked a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett’s shaved head as a part of hosting duties for the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum reacted to the joke by walking up to the stage and slapping Rock right across the face and shouting, "Keep my wife’s name out of your f---ing mouth."

In a recent appearance on the British DJ Charlie Sloth's freestyle rap show, Fire in the Booth, the Aladdin actor seemingly made a reference to the incident.

In a verse where he kept on emphasising his superiority by repeating the lines "I am the illest," Smith rapped, "If you talking crazy out your face up on the stage and disrespect me on the stage, expect me on the stage."

His rap also included references to his humble beginnings in Philadelphia moving on to his wealth, three children, two marriages and Hollywood success.

"Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, and when I stare at 'em, I'm hearing 'em whisper, 'You've got every right to be arrogant,'" he rapped.

This is not the first time Smith has mentioned the Oscar slap. In his album, Based on a True Story, released in March, he addressed the incident and the complicated relationship with his wife.