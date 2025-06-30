Charlize Theron slams Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez after $50M Venice wedding

Charlize Theron on Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice

Charlize Theron didn’t hold back when it came to sharing her thoughts on Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s lavish wedding in Venice.

While speaking at the fifth annual Block Party for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project on Saturday, the Oscar-winning actress made it clear she wasn't impressed with the $50 million celebration.

“I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding,” Theron said onstage during the event, held on the Universal Studios backlot in Los Angeles.

With perfect comedic timing, she added, “But that’s OK because they suck and we’re cool,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Her remarks sparked laughter, but Theron quickly shifted to a more serious tone, addressing issues she feels passionately about.

“Thank you for taking the time to be a part of this, especially when the world feels like it’s burning because it is,” she told the crowd.

“Here in Los Angeles, in the US and across the globe, we’re moving backwards fast. Immigration policy has destroyed the lives of families, not criminals; women’s rights are becoming less and less every day; queer and trans lives are increasingly being erased; and gender-based violence is on the rise,” she continued.

“This isn’t just policy, it’s personal.”

As applause broke out among attendees, Theron added, “Yeah, f–k them.”

While Theron may have been left off the guest list, plenty of celebrities weren’t.

The high-profile wedding, held over three days in Venice, welcomed stars like Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom, Usher, Ivanka Trump, and Sydney Sweeney.