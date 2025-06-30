Kylie Jenner enjoys Venice trip with kids

Kylie Jenner with kids in Italy, Venice

Kylie Jenner is soaking up some family time in Italy, and her latest photo dump shows just how special the trip has been, with a few unexpected plush toy guests along for the ride.

On Sunday, June 29, the 27-year-old reality star shared a carousel of sweet snapshots from Venice, where she’s currently vacationing with her son Aire, 3, and daughter Stormi, 7.

Jenner, who arrived in Venice ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos’ wedding festivities, kicked off her post with a rare group photo of herself and her two kids smiling together on a boat.

In the picture, Aire sat on his mom’s lap holding a Minion plush toy, while Stormi lounged back with her arm raised, holding a different stuffed animal of her own.

Among the snaps, Kylie shared were a close-up of Aire snuggled into her chest and a mix of both photos and videos of Stormi taking in the breeze during their boat ride.

The beauty mogul captured candid, joy-filled moments with her kids while cruising through the canals of the Floating City.

The Khy founder, who shares both children with ex Travis Scott, also included more shots from their time in Italy, where stuffed animals seemed to make frequent appearances.

In fact, Kylie even acknowledged her kids’ toy companions in the caption of her post, writing, “Just me, my babies, and kevin, muffin, puppy, & monkey.”

Before this latest round of family photos, Jenner had already given fans a glimpse into their Venetian adventures earlier in the week, ahead of Bezos and Sánchez’s June 27 wedding celebration.

Kylie, Stormi, and Aire weren’t the only ones in town for the glamorous event—other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family were also seen arriving in Italy.