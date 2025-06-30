Paris Hilton shares ‘nerdy’ dating advice

Paris Hilton on relationships

Paris Hilton is showing love for a different kind of guys, nerds. During a new episode of The Burnouts podcast, the 44-year-old entrepreneur joined hosts Phoebe Gates and Sophia Kianni to chat about relationships, red flags, and what makes someone truly worth dating.

“You want to find the boys from a small town who are just sweet and kind and don’t have all these dating apps and weird things,” Hilton said.

“It would be so hard to trust somebody that’s one of those guys that wants to go out all the time … I think nerds are where it’s at.”

Her advice got an instant thumbs-up from Gates, 22, and Kianni, 23, who both agreed with Hilton’s perspective.

Hilton, who married businessman Carter Reum in 2021, knows what she’s talking about when it comes to finding someone who brings stability and kindness. The two were friends for years before romance sparked in 2019.

“[Reum’s sister Halle Hammond] invited us to Thanksgiving, and we just had this incredible chemistry,” Hilton told PEOPLE in 2020. “We had our first date and haven’t spent a night apart since. It’s pretty amazing.”

Now both 44, Hilton and Reum share two young children—son Phoenix, 2, and daughter London, 1.

In the same June 26 podcast episode, Kianni also asked Hilton how she manages her personal life alongside a demanding career. Hilton was open about the challenges and the kind of support that’s made all the difference.

“You know, some men get very insecure, and it’s hard to be with a successful woman,” she said.

“And [my husband is] the opposite of any other person I’ve been with, which is an amazing feeling just to feel so supported and so lifted up, or [that] anything is possible.”

From her advice on dating to her reflections on finding real partnership, Hilton’s comments made it clear that kindness, support, and nerdy charm go a long way.