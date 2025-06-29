Katie Price, Peter Andre mark daughter Princess's 18th birthday in style

Princess Andre celebrated turning 18th with a glamorous photoshoot shared on Sunday to mark the special milestone.

The budding model- daughter of former glamour icon Katie Price and Mysterious Girl singer Peter Andre posted a series of stunning images to social media, delighting her fans.

Wearing a chic black mini dress adorned with sparkling embellishments, Princess looked every bit the star as she posed confidently for her big day.

The fitted outfit gave off a celebratory vibe, perfect for the occasion, while her long blonde hair was styled into a sleek ponytail cascading down her back.

In one of the snaps, Princess balanced her birthday cake on a pair of Saint Laurent heels, adding an interesting twist to the shoot.

Fans and celebrity friends quickly flooded her comment section with warm birthday wishes. Proud dad Peter, 52, also took a moment to share a heartfelt tribute on his official Instagram account.

Posting a video montage of her childhood photos, he wrote: 'Happy 18th birthday beautiful. I love you so much Princess Andre.'

Katie Price, 47, followed with an emotional message to her daughter, whom she described as her 'mini me.'

Reposting the birthday shoot, she wrote: 'My whole. My everything. 'Happy Birthday to my eldest daughter Princess, my mini me xxx. I love you.'

Earlier in the week, Princess had stunned fans with a striking selfie in which she looked remarkably like her famous mum.