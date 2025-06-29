Beyoncé survives MAJOR malfunction during Houston concert

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour hit a snag on Saturday, June 28, in Houston, Texas, when a stage malfunction nearly sent the singer tumbling out of a red car she was riding in.

The incident occurred during the performance of 16 Carriages, where Beyoncé was flying over the stage in the car.

As one side of the car went down, Beyoncé slid down the seat, nearly falling out. She continued to sing for a brief moment before asking the crew to stop the show.

The car was safely lowered, and Beyoncé walked down through the floor before returning to the stage.

After the incident, Beyoncé made light of the situation, telling the crowd with a smile, "If I ever fall, I know y'all would catch me." She then performed the rest of the song without any further issues.

This was one of two nights Beyoncé performed in her hometown of Houston, after returning from several shows in the UK and Europe.

Just a couple of days after her final show in France, Beyoncé joined her husband Jay-Z and nephew Julez Smith at the Louis Vuitton fashion show.