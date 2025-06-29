Olivia Rodrigo wins over Ed Sheeran with her talent

Ed Sheeran heaps praise on Olivia Rodrigo's recent performance

Ed Sheeran recently praised Olivia Rodrigo after performing with the American singer at London’s Hyde Park.

The 34-year-old singer, who rose to fame with his debut album +(Plus) in 2011, described Rodrigo as “one of the brightest stars of the next generation”.

Taking to Instagram, the Perfect hitmaker shared a picture with the Driver's License artist from the event held on Friday, June 27.

Sheeran captioned the post, “Since 'Driver's License' blew my mind back at the start of 2021. Both of Rodrigo’s albums (Guts and Sour) are all hits for me, I’m a proper fan. We first met at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 2022, sat next to each other with her mom and my dad, and went on to hang out and keep in touch from there.

"I was gonna go watch the show anyway, but she hit me up and asked to sing 'The A Team' with her, which was such a thrill. That song turns 15 this year, and I remember playing it to empty rooms in 2010, so to still be playing it to new fans with one of the brightest stars of the next generation is an honour and a privilege. Rocking Glastonbury on Sunday, @oliviarodrigo, the UK loves you x.”

Olivia Rodrigo's performance is surely one of the highlights of this year's BST Hyde Park series, which also includes Sabrina Carpenter, Neil Young, and Stevie Wonder.