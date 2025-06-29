Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez wedding: Real reason behind Kardashians’ invites

Why were Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie invited to Lauren Sanchez’s wedding?

Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner are not particularly friends with Lauren Sanchez but they were invited to her lavish wedding with Jeff Bezos.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are friends with Sanchez and reportedly the momager pulled some strings to get her other daughters invited.

“Originally, the quintet was going to be a duo of just Kim [Kardashian] and Kris. But Mama Kris asked Lauren if she could bring the other three when they were in Paris for the bachelorette party,” told a source to Page Six.

“Lauren barely knows [Khloé, Kendall and Kylie] outside of simple pleasantries,” they continued.

However, this would not the first time the Kardashian mom has stepped in to get her famous daughters involved, the insider shared that Kris “often asks big events about” bringing the whole family.

Speaking of her reason to include her daughters at the billionaire’s wedding, the source added that she hoped her single daughters might meet “rich and famous significant others” at the event.

The Emmy-winning journalist and the businessman got married in a three-day ceremony at Venice, Italy.