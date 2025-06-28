Sabrina Carpenter turns heads at love rival Olivia Rodrigo's London gig

Sabrina Carpenter sparks debate following reunion with Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter recently turned heads by supporting her former love rival Olivia Rodrigo during a London performance, following their long-running feud.

Friday, June 27, the Manchild hitmaker was spotted at BST Hyde Park in London, showing support for Oilvia, 22.

During her appearance, Sabrina, 26, wore a semi-sheer dress paired with black leather boots and attended the event with her girl squad, including Sarah Carpenter and Paloma Sandoval.

This reunion comes after years of reported tension between the two singers, stemming from a 2020 love triangle involving fellow star Joshua Bassett.

While the déjà vu artist was still dating her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, he began seeing Sabrina in July 2020.

In response to the heartbreak, Olivia released her song driver’s license in January 2021, which many believed hinted at the situation.

However, in February 2021, the Espresso hitmaker responded with her track Skin.

During an interview in March 2021, the Work It actress reflected on the drama, saying, “I actually don’t know her at all. I think we’ve met once or twice in passing, but I’ve never had a conversation with her.”

Notably, Olivia and Joshua, 24, have never officially confirmed their relationship, and Sabrina reportedly broke up with Joshua later in 2021.

For the unversed, the happier singer is now in a relationship with Louis Partridge.