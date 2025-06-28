Matty Healy moves to tears at Glastonbury after referring to Taylor Swift

Matty Healy gets overcome by emotions following a jab at ex Taylor Swift

Matty Healy looked shaken towards the end of his performance after the 1975 headlined the Glastonbury Festival.

The 36-year-old pop rockstar burst into tears, falling to his knees with his head in his hands and visibly, leaving fans concerned in the audience as well as online after the footage went viral on X, on Friday, June 27.

The About You hitmaker was then seen looking up and gaining composure before he stood back up.

Fans flocked to social media and expressed their love and support for the musician, with one writing, “The way I immediately started bawling my eyes out.”

Another gushed about the headlining set, writing, “What a performance,” and “Still in tears…,” chimed in a third.

While another wrote, “I want to hug him.”

The 1975 were one of the headline acts for the three-day festival in the UK, alongside Neil Young scheduled to perform on Saturday and Olivia Rodrigo on Sunday.

Earlier during his performance, Healy took a dig at his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift, saying, “What this moment is making me realize is that I probably am the best. I’m probably the best songwriter of my generation.”

Although he didn’t mention Swift by her name, fans connected the dots believing that the comment seemed to refer to the Grammy winner’s 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department.

“The best, what do we say… A poet, ladies and gentlemen, is what I am,” added the Love It If We Made It singer.