Lauren Sanchez reveals special role played by kids in Jeff Bezos wedding

Lauren Sanchez honoured kids with major role in Jeff Bezos wedding

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, who have kids from their previous marriages, tied the knot in a three-day long ceremony in Venice, Italy.

The 55-year-old journalist had a special role for her kids to play at the ceremony on Friday, June 27.

Sanchez walked down the aisle accompanied by her sons, Nikko, 24, and Evan, 19, on her big day, and her daughter Ella, 17, served as the maid of honour for her mom.

Ella also delivered a reading at the lavish ceremony, as per Vogue, and her mom gushed about her ahead of the event, saying, “Ella’s original; she beats to her own drum. She had never had a fitting before, and she loved it. She’s going to look amazing. It has been the most fun dressing all the kids.”

The couple’s Italian wedding was celebrated with a big guest-list featuring several A-lister celebrities, including, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Leonardo DiCaprio, Usher, Tom Brady, Bill Gates, and Tommy Hilfiger.

The Emmy winner shares son Nikko with her ex-boyfriend, former NFL player Tony Gonzalez. She shares her younger children, Evan and Ella with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell.