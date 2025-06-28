Uma Thurman gushes over children successful careers

Uma Thurman gushes over her children successful careers

Uma Thurman is over the moon watching her children paving their way successfully in Hollywood.

The Kill Bill star shares that her daughter Maya Hawke and son Levon Hawke, with her ex-husband Ethan Hawke, as well as 12-year-old daughter Luna Thurman-Busson with former-fiancé Arpad Busson.

During the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming film The Old Guard 2, the actress in conversation with Extra talked about her two older children following in her footsteps.

"I choked on it a little bit at first, with the first one being so young, but I think they’re amazing," Thurman said.

"I mean, with talent like that, you can’t put it in a box. So I admire them, and I think that they’re just superior artists," she continued. "All I can do is stand back in awe."

Her first born, Maya had made her mark in Hollywood after starring in Netflix’s series, Stranger Things as Robin Buckley. Meanwhile, Thurman's second born, Levon was cast in the 2023 Apple TV+ series, The Crowded Room, alongside Tom Holland and Emmy Rossum.

Recently, Thurman also made an appearance at the Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she also spoke about her children's careers.

"As a mother, you know, honestly, I'm so proud of them and they're so together, and honestly, seeing your kids kind of surpass you is awesome," she said.

Maya will soon hit the TV screens in the season finale of Stranger Things which is set to premiere in three volumes with part one releasing on November 26, part two on December 25 and part three on December 31.