Late 'Glee' star Cory Monteith's mom dies 12 years after actor death

Cory Monteith family faces another tragedy just four weeks after actor’s father passing

Cory Monteith’s family seems to have a black cloud hovering over them.

The family already coping with the loss of a young soul 12 years back recently saw one tragedy after another just a month apart.

The Glee star’s mother, Ann McGregor breathed her last June 18 at the age of 74.

The news was confirmed by her loved ones in an obituary shared online.

A message put up on the Prairie View Cremation and Memorial Services website read,

“We want to thank Ann’s close friends and acquaintances who have been there to support her over the years.”

“We would also like to thank the doctors, nurses and palliative care staff at St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon for the impeccable care Ann received while there,” the statement continued.

The grieving family also announced that the life of the matriarch of the family will be celebrated ‘privately at a later date’.

Ann’s demise followed Cory’s father’s, Joe Monteith, death May 12 who passed away due to an illness.

The Oromocto Funeral Home and Crematorium shared the news in an obituary.

For the unversed, the Monte Carlo alum’s mother and father parted ways in 1989. Apart from Cory, they also shared a Shaun Montieth (45).

The actor had died of overdose of heroin and alcohol in 2013.