Shefali Jariwala, Bollywood ‘Kaanta Laga’, ‘Bigg Boss’ star dies at 42

Shefali Jariwala dies at 27

Shefali Jariwala, Bollywood actress and reality TV star passed away unexpectedly at 42 following a cardiac arrest on the night of June 27.

Known for her breakout appearance in the iconic music video Kaanta Laga and her stint on Bigg Boss 13, she was rushed by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, and three others to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai late Friday, but was declared dead on arrival.

Hospital staff confirmed to Gulf News that Shefali “had expired before she was brought in,” and her body has since been transferred to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem.

Journalist Vickey Lalwani also shared that she was brought to Bellevue around 11:25 p.m. and that Dr Vijay Lulla, the attending cardiologist, declined further comment.

Shefali gained early fame in 2002 through the remix Kaanta Laga, which instantly made her a household name across India.

She went on to appear in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and participated in dance reality shows Nach Baliye seasons 5 and 7 alongside her husband Parag Tyagi. Her appearance on Bigg Boss 13 further solidified her presence in the entertainment world.

Off-screen, Shefali bravely faced personal challenges, including a long-term battle with epilepsy that she openly discussed and overcame through treatment and lifestyle changes.

Her sudden passing has sent ripples through the industry, with colleagues and fans alike expressing deep shock and sorrow . As the family awaits official statements and the findings of the post-mortem, the public continues to mourn the loss of a vibrant talent taken too soon.