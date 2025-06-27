Dua Lipa shares highlights from electrifying show at Anfield Stadium

Levitating' hitmaker Dua Lipa heads to Liverpool after thrilling renditions at Wembley stadium
Dua Lipa gave fans a glimpse of her electrifying Anfield Stadium concerts during which she set the Liverpool venue on fire with her infectious energy.
Taking over to her official Instagram account, the Levitating hitmaker treated her millions of followers to the shows’ highlights with a photo dump.
"LIVERPOOL ENERGY!!!!! NIGHT 2 AT ANFIELD [kiss emoji] tour glam with @yslbeauty ofccccc!!!" she captioned the carousel of photos and videos, featuring the herself on and off the stage.
The three-time Grammy winner generously offered a sneak peak of her recent series of shows on Thursday, June 26, a day after wrapping up her Liverpool performances on Wednesday, June 25.
The 29-year-old Albanian singer performed two nights in a row at Anfield Stadium June 24 and 25, after her stunning performances in Wembley Stadium , London, during her Radical Optimism tour in the UK
During her London shows, the One Kiss singer was joined by the English band Jamiroquai to perform their best-selling song, Virtual Insanity.
In addition, Lipa shared the stage with Charlie XCX to promote her newly released song, 360, in front of over 150,000 fans.
