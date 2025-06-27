Lauren Sanchez shares feelings on pal Katy Perry missing lavish wedding

Katy Perry’s ex Orlando Bloom is attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding solo

Katy Perry will be missing out on Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos’ luxurious wedding in Venice and her pal is palpably sad about the ordeal.

The 55-year-old journalist took to Instagram and wrote, “We miss you Katy,” in Perry’s, 40, comments under her recent post on Friday, June 27.

Sanchez and Bezos are celebrating their nuptial sin a three-day ceremony in the Italian city, after two years of engagement.

The couple will be surrounded by their A-lister friens, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Perry’s ex Orlando Bloom, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Tom Brady among them.

The Teenage Dream hitmaker and Sanchez have been friends since a year and have been spotted together multiple times including on their all-female space trip in April.

“All of these women are storytellers in their own right,” Sanchez said in an interview ahead of space flight in Blue Origin rocket. “They’re going to go up to space and be able to spread what they felt in different ways.”

She continued, “I thought becoming a pilot was a huge dream, and that happened, and it was amazing, but I never dreamed of going to space. I didn’t even think it was a possibility. Ever. And now I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re actually doing it.’ Jeff was telling Katy and myself, ‘It’s going to change you more than you know.’”