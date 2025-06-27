Rihanna’s dad Ronald Fenty’s official cause of death laid bare

Official cause of Rihanna’s father Ronald Fenty’s death has been revealed.

The Barbadian singer and bussinesswoman’s dad breathed his last on May 31 at the age of 70 due to acute respiratory failure, pancreatic cancer and aspiration pneumonia.

In addition, his death certificate listed acute renal failure and acute tubular necrosis, as per reported by TMZ on Thursday, June 26.

The late father was said to be surrounded by the Diamonds hitmaker at the time of his passing.

It is pertinent to note that Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, and her dad had a strained relationship over the past years.

The reason which caused the tension among the father-daughter duo is claimed to be due to Ronald’s alcohol and drug abuse.

However, in an interview with Vogue in 2011, the Fenty Beauty mogul opened up about her estrangement with Ronald, describing their relationship as “really strange.”

"You hear the horror stories about people going behind people’s backs and doing strange things, but you always think, 'Not my family. My father would never do that to me,'" she told the magazine.

However, after a major fallout that included trials and court battles, the last update shared by Ronald indicated that he and his daughter had reconciled following a tumultuous period.