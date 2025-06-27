Selena Gomez gets candid about her Spanish language fluency

Selena Gomez has recently revealed her struggle for Spanish language during a joint interview with Karol G.

The Only Murders in the Building actress was seen discussing the GOAT Spanish slang in a short clip that was posted to Complex’s Instagram account on June 25.

In the clip, Selena dropped an offensive word which led to Karol quickly correcting the former Disney channel star.

“The only thing I remember saying is ‘chingando,’” said the 32-year-old.

Interestingly, Karol also repeated the word with surprise to which Selena added, “I don’t know why I thought… that’s a cuss word.”

“I think that's like, ‘Oh, (expletive)!’” explained Karol.

The QLONA hit-maker reiterated with different expression, saying, “So I'm gonna say like same one, but in a different way. Like ‘chingon’. Being here with you is super chingon.”

The Emilia Perez actress repeated, “Chingon”.

Meanwhile, social media fans went to the comment section and shared their mixed reaction.

One Instagram user wrote, “Lol that's sad she really never tried to get her Spanish up.”

Another remarked, “Selena, be for real.”

Nevertheless, Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez slammed Selena’s Spanish-speaking and accent in the movie in a viral clip, calling her performance “indefensible”.

Later, the songstress responded in the comment section, adding, “I understand where you are coming from… I'm sorry I did the best I could with the time I was given. Doesn't take away from how much work and heart I put into this movie.”

It is pertinent to mention that the singer turned actress faced criticism over her Spanish in the Oscar-nominated musical crime movie back in 2024.

Selena recalled losing the fluency in Spanish language after moving to LA to pursue her career in entertainment.