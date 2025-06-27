Travis Kelce reveals his favourite Taylor Swift song

Travis Kelce recently shared his favorite Taylor Swift song, and it's a choice that feels deeply personal.

When asked about his go-to Swift track, Kelce chose So High School from Swift's 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology. The song's lyrics seem to mirror the couple's relationship, capturing the essence of young love and the excitement of being with someone special.

The lyrics of So High School paint a picture of someone who's head over heels in love, with moments that feel like a high school romance all over again. Kelce's choice of this song reveals a lot about his feelings for Swift, showcasing a playful, youthful energy that's hard to ignore.

Lines like "I feel so high school every time I look at you / I wanna find you in a crowd just to hide from you" capture the sweet contradiction of being bold and shy at the same time.

The chemistry between Kelce and Swift is undeniable, with moments that mirror the song's lyrics. From the way he lights up around her to the way she holds his hand in front of thousands of fans, their relationship seems to embody the spirit of So High School.

Other parts of the song, like "You knew what you wanted, and boy, you got her," fit perfectly with the way Kelce pursued Swift, showing up at her shows and bringing his unmistakable charm.

The NFL athlete's song choice offers a glimpse into how he sees Swift - not just as a global superstar, but as the woman who makes him feel like a teenager again.