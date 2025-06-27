Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez wedding: Let’s break down cost

How much Amazon founder has to pay for nuptials?

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez marriage festivities are currently the talk of the town.

All eyes are on the billionaire Amazon founder’s nuptials as one expects nothing less than private jets, extravagant and luxurious wedding festivities and a long list of A-list celebs on the guest list.

Details regarding the days-long Venetian nuptials are being kept under wraps currently, but Sánchez’s brother, Paul Sánchez hinted at their magnitude by comparing them to what took place at Princess Diana and King Charles III’s wedding in 1981.

The guest list includes Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ivanka Trump and so many more.

As per Reuters, Luca Zaia, the president of the Veneto regional government, which is responsible for Venice city, shared that it is expected that Bezos would pay around €40 to €48 million, which is equal to approximately $46.5 to $55.6 million in the United States.

Bloomberg reported Bezos’ estimated net worth is around $238 billion.

The total amount to be paid by the 61-year-old includes charitable donations too.

The father-of-four will be paying €1 million ($1.2 million USD) donations to CORILA, an academic organization which studies and restores Venice’s lagoon ecosystem, as well as the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Moreover, the couple is set to make donations to the UNESCO Venice Office to “safeguard this city's irreplaceable cultural heritage” and Venice International University to “support research and education for sustainable solutions.”

These donations will be made on behalf of the wedding guests as revealed in the wedding invite.

Other than this, the engagement couple has got 90 private jets and 30 water taxis on rent and has booked five luxury hotels including the Cipriani.

For the unversed, June 28 marks a significant day for the upcoming celebrations which would entail festivities taking place at a 12th century naval yard in Venice, Arsenale.