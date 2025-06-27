Anna Wintour says goodbye to her legacy after 37-years

Dame Anna Wintour, the iconic fashion editor, has announced her decision to step down as editor-in-chief of American Vogue after a remarkable 37-year tenure.

Wintour, 75, shared the news with colleagues earlier this week, confirming that she will remain closely involved in fashion coverage, the Met Gala, and special projects under the Vogue brand.

While stepping back from her day-to-day role at American Vogue, Wintour will retain her global positions as Vogue's global editorial director and Condé Nast's chief content officer.

She will oversee all Condé Nast brands worldwide, including GQ, Vanity Fair, and Architectural Digest. A new head of editorial content for the US edition will be appointed, who will report directly to Wintour.

Wintour's transformative leadership over 37 years has made Vogue a global fashion authority. Her debut cover in November 1988, featuring Michaela Bercu in Guess jeans and a Christian Lacroix jacket, redefined high fashion.

She pioneered an editorial strategy that featured celebrities on covers, elevating figures like Madonna, Kim Kardashian, and Michelle Obama to fashion status.

Wintour's influence extends beyond magazine covers. She has been instrumental in organizing the annual Met Gala since 1995, raising over $400 million for the fashion wing of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Her leadership has transformed Vogue into a publication that blends high fashion with accessible street style, featuring celebrities prominently on its covers.

As Wintour transitions into her new role, the fashion world watches closely to see how her legacy will continue to shape the industry and inspire future editors.

"I find my greatest pleasure is helping the next generation of impassioned editors storm the field with their own ideas," she said, reflecting on her desire to support emerging talent.

Several names are circulating in fashion media as potential successors to Wintour's role. Some of the contenders include: