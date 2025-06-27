Katy Perry calls 12-year-old fan onstage during show

Katy Perry makes fan's dream come true

Katy Perry surprised 12-year-old fan Keegan Powers during her Adelaide show on Thursday, June 26, making one young dream come true.

Glam Adelaide reported that Keegan, who went viral in March for his energetic dancing at a Dua Lipa concert, finally got his moment in the spotlight. During the performance, Perry spotted his handmade sign and invited him onstage, immediately calling out, “Tell everybody who you are! You’re a star!”.

Keegan, clearly beaming, shared how long he had dreamed of dancing on stage with her.

“I have been dreaming of this moment since literally the day I got tickets, and I have so many people that can prove that. And I’ve been messaging Katy on Instagram since Oct. 1 of last year. I love Katy Perry!”.

The two then bantered playfully, with Perry encouraging him, “You better show me what’s up... Come on, let's go, Keegan.” Soon he was dancing confidently to her hit Swish Swish, nailing flips, hand‑springs and splits to a roaring audience.

After Keegan’s routine, Perry knelt on stage to applaud him and handed him the mic.

When he said “Wig,” in reference to her American Idol moment, Perry responded, “Adelaide, I feel like you have a star on your hands. Make some noise for this incredible young man”.

Source: glamadelaide/Instagram

Looking ahead, Keegan told Perry his dream, “I wanna go on tour. I really do. I want to sell out arenas and stadiums like this. And I just want to dance”.

Keegan’s mother echoed the pride shared by fans, commenting on Perry’s Instagram, “This is my son and what a amazing lady Katy Perry is for making his dream come true absolutely incredible moment for him and us as a family proud”.

What began as viral fame in March — when Keegan stunned crowds and got airtime during a Dua Lipa show in Melbourne — came full circle with his big moment on Perry’s stage.