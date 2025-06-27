Scarlett Johansson reflects on relationship with twin brother Hunter Johansson

Scarlett Johansson’s family supported actress at ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ NYC premiere
Scarlett Johansson recently opened up about the special bond she shares with her twin brother, Hunter Johansson, especially as they reunited to celebrate her new film Jurassic World: Rebirth.
Speaking to E! News, she revealed Hunter was the most enthusiastic guest at the New York premiere.
“He was the loudest audience member,” she said. “I knew that would be the case because he loves Jurassic so much and was like, there for it.”
Even though he came to support her, Scarlett noted that he would’ve attended regardless because he’s such a huge fan of the franchise.
“He was literally orchestrating the John Williams music and was just like, so loud,” she laughed.
For Scarlett, the moment brought a wave of nostalgia.
“That was really fun because we saw the movie together when we were 9 or 10 in the theater, and here we are in this full circle moment. It’s kind of crazy.”
Reflecting on filming the action-packed movie, she said parts of the experience felt like living out a childhood dream.
“Even our first day at work, we landed in Krabi, Thailand, took a car to a boat to another car to another boat to this remote island we were shooting on,” she said.
“By the time we got down to this little jungle path to the beach, you’re like, ‘Oh my god, it’s really Jurassic Park out here!’ It’s just so embedded in my memory.”
Johansson, who shares daughter Rose and son Cosmo with ex and present partners, called those filming days filled with “all different kinds of moments” that made her feel like she was living out a fantasy she had as a kid.
