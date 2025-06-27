Kylie, Kendall Jenner join forces for 'star-studded' affair

Kylie, Kendall Jenner surprise fans with recent appearance

Kylie and Kendall Jenner recently turned heads following their appearance at the welcome party hosted by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

The Jenner duo, who have been in the spotlight with multiple high-profile appearances, were spotted in Venice shortly after Kim and Khloé Kardashian arrived in Italy for the grand celebration.

On Thursday, June 26, Kendall, 29, and Kylie, 27, stole the show in striking lace ensembles at the party.

The makeup mogul, who shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with rapper Travis Scott, wore a sheer marigold lace dress paired with black sunglasses.

She completed her look by styling her black hair in long, flowing waves.

Kendall, on the other hand, opted for a summery vibe with a Caribbean-inspired dress featuring pink and green floral prints.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star styled her hair in soft, romantic waves.

During the event, the Jenner sisters were photographed boarding a different boat from the one that carried Kim, Khloé, Kris, and Corey Gamble.

Alongside the reality TV stars, other high-profile guests included Tom Brady, Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and Leonardo Di Caprio.

Sánchez and Bezos, who got engaged in May 2023, are set to tie the knot on Friday, June 27.