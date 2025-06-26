Kanye West pays wife Bianca Censori to wear wild outfits: Report

Bianca Censori has been 'monetising' Kanye West's desire to control her wardrobe

Kanye West’s fashion influence over wife Bianca Censori reportedly comes at a steep price — and it’s one he’s more than willing to pay.

For years, the infamous couple has sparked speculation over the nature of their marriage, especially given the extremely risqué outfits that Censori wears during her outings with Ye. It all came to a head when Censori walked the 2025 Grammys red carpet practically in the nude.

Now, a report by The Sun claims that the rapper regularly shells out tens of thousands to dictate what his wife wears, including a jaw-dropping $120,000 fee for her see-through dress at the Grammys.

His most recent splurge was a $100,000 payout for convincing Censori to wear a candy lingerie set on a public outing in New York. Initially pitched by Kanye, the edible set was flatly rejected by Censori — until money changed her mind.

“A lot of the outfits aren’t to her taste,” a source told the outlet. “But she tells him she will wear them — if she’s paid.”

West’s fixation on curating her looks has reportedly cost him up to $400,000 so far. Still, the deal works both ways.

“She knows she’s essential to his image… She’s being smart about it,” the source added, noting that Censori is “turning every outfit into a paycheck.”

A rep for Ye joked to Page Six that the $250,000 candy outfit fee was tied to “creative differences” and ended in disaster when Censori ate part of the ensemble.

The truth is he needs her,” a second insider said, adding, “Without her bold looks and presence, people wouldn’t pay nearly as much attention to them.”