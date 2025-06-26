Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban celebrate wedding milestone

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban celebrated their nearly two decades of marriage with a sweet tribute.

The Babygirl actress took to her Instagram account to mark the occasion, posting a black and white photo of them sharing a sweet moment backstage at one of Urban’s shows.

In the image, the Oscar winner can be seen with one arm draped loving around her husband’s shoulders as he held her hand.

The Big Little Lies star captioned the post, "Happy Anniversary Baby [heart emoji] @Keith Urban."

Soon the Somebody Like You hitmaker commented a single red heart emoji on her post.

The lovebirds got married in 2006 at the Cardinal Cerretti Chapel in her hometown of Sydney, five years after Kidman's split from Tom Cruise, with whom she shares two adopted children, Isabella and Connor.

Previously, the Blue Ain’t Your Colour gave an insight to their married life on an episode of Jessica Rowe’s podcast series The Big Talk Show.

Where he said, "We're just a couple who work things out, go through things together, life, and support each other the best way we can and try and raise our family."

"Underneath it all, we're as normal as you can get I reckon," he admitted.

After tying the knot, the Nicole and Keith welcomed their daughter Sunday Rose, born on July 7, 2008 and Faith Margaret, born on December 28, 2010.