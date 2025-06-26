'The Simpsons' season 36 finale stuns fans with jaw-dropping moment

'The Simpson's shocks fans with major twist

The Simpsons season 36 ended with a bang leaving fans devastated.

The long-running animated series finale titled, Estranger Things, aired May 18 showed the death of a core family member: Marge Simpson.

The sad moment occurs during a flash-forward scene around 35 years into the future.

In the future, the matriarch had feared Bart and Lisa, now adults, have grown apart as they no longer can bond over the previously loved kids’ show, The Itchy & Scratchy show.

Lisa is the new commissioner of NBA and Bart is running an unlicensed retirement home where Homer lives without his partner of decades.

The makers do not make it clear as to how the primary character dies, but the episode includes a funeral scene. Moreover, she is also referred to as "late mother" by Lisa who opens the letter from her mother as instructed to after she breathes her last.

The episode then shows a bittersweet moment when the two older siblings reunite and watch the show they once loved while their mother smiles at them from heaven.

"I’m so happy my kids are close again," says the emotional mother before another twist is introduced to the fans: Marge’s marriage to The Beatles' drummer Ringo Starr.