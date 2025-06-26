Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom prioritise ‘amicable’ co-parenting after split

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry look forward to co-parent daughter Daisy together

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have finally called it quits after their relationship reportedly hit the rocks for quite a while.

The 40-year-old songstress and the actor, 48, however, have their daughter Daisy, 4, as their biggest priority at this tough time and are working together for a stable co-parenting plan.

“They are still very much in touch and co-parenting Daisy together,” an insider close to the couple told Us Weekly. “Orlando brought Daisy to meet Katy on tour before heading to the [Jeff] Bezos’ wedding. It’s not messy between them.”

The source elaborated that the former couple are not being hasty with their new arrangements after their family has broken apart and trying to figure out how to move forward.

“They aren’t making drastic changes for Daisy’s sake,” they said. “They will keep their lives in Montecito. They are prioritizing stability and consistency for Daisy.”

This comes after the pair’s split was confirmed after seven ears of dating and engagement.

“Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable,” a source told the outlet at the time. “It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.”