Kim Kardashian’s rarely seen family member breaks cover

Kim Kardashian reveals fresh family pictures on social media

Kim Kardashian showed off her family pictures on social media which showed her rarely seen family member, brother Rob Kardashian.

The 44-year-old socialite took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 25, to wish her best friend, La La Anthony happy birthday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star featured Rob’s surprise candid appearance in the pictures with her and La La.

"Happy Birthday to my ace @lala Truly the bestest best friend a girl could ask for! I love you so much!!!! Today’s your day!" Kim wrote in the caption.

Kim was seen wearing a statement choker with large dangling earrings and a black top, while La La wore a green v-neck dress along with oversized hoop earrings.

Rob, for his part was seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt with a cap.

"Love you for life and after!!!!! So much," La La wrote in the comments.

Social media users were delighted to see Rob made an appearance after largely keeping a low profile.

"Everyone just hyped Rob is in the photo," one fan wrote in the comments, while another added, "Sorry but Rob stole the show in this photo."

Others gushed that "Rob is a rare sight," and that they "love" to see him.