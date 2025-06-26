Tom Sandoval details ‘America’s Got Talent’ audition’s backstory

Tom Sandoval on journey to America’s Got Talent stage for audition

Tom Sandoval is stepping into the spotlight on America’s Got Talent, and he’s sharing what motivated him to take the leap. After impressing judges and audiences during the June 24 episode, the Vanderpump Rules alum opened up about his journey to the AGT stage.

In an interview with E! News, Tom admitted he hadn’t initially planned to compete.

“It’s not something I thought of doing, but they had reached out a couple times,” he said.

“I wasn’t necessarily interested in doing it because I knew that there would probably be some backlash, but I thought to myself, ‘This is a really good opportunity to showcase the band—to get us out there.’”

He added that his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, had stood by him during tough times, including his 2023 cheating controversy, and he wanted to give back.

“I just wanted to be like, ‘Hey guys, we’re gonna go play on the biggest stage we’ve ever played on America’s Got Talent.’ It definitely was scary, but really exciting and I’m really, really happy I did it.”

Choosing the right song was a key part of preparing.

“That was a tough one because we have a lot of songs that we play,” Tom explained. “A-ha’s Take on Me was a song growing up I always loved the music video. I never thought I would ever be able to sing that song or hit those notes.”

But with the help of vocal coaches, Tom felt confident.

“I’m able to sing now and it’s been just such a great feeling being able to have a sense of accomplishment being able to perform the song.”

The choice paid off, as judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Howie Mandel and Mel B all gave positive feedback. Since the audition aired, Tom has felt overwhelmed by the support.

“I was so excited to make it through the next round and the response has been overall really positive,” he said. “I’m super grateful for that. Everybody’s been really, really great for the most part. I’m just really happy my band is super happy.”

While he kept details of the next performance under wraps, Tom shared his excitement about what’s ahead.

“I’m really just excited to get back in there and do it again.” Winning the season would be a dream come true. “That would be crazy,” Tom said.

“That would be so amazing. Obviously, there’s such a slim chance because of so many great acts out there, but I would obviously be so happy for the band and for myself.”