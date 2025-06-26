Danny Boyle spills beans on Cillian Murphy’s role in ‘28 Years Later’ sequel

Cillian Murphy to reprise role as Jim in '28 years Later' sequel

Danny Boyle is offering an inside glimpse into Cillian Murphy’s role after his performance in 28 Years Later.

The Peaky Blinders star, who previously starred in Boyle’s 2002 film, struck a chord with his groundbreaking role as Jim.

During an exclusive interview with ScreenRant, the director dropped a hint about Murphy’s character in the sequel to the film, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

Confirming the actor’s presence in the coda of the film, Boyle said that Murphy’s character will finally bring the trilogy to a destined end.

He told the outlet, "Yeah, I have admitted this under pressure. I've obviously seen a rough cut of Nia DaCosta's film of The Bone Temple and he's introduced beautifully at the coda of that film.

“That obviously leads you in the way that you'll probably realize that Jimmy is going to be a huge part of the second movie having been introduced at the end of the first movie.

“Likewise, Cillian will be a huge part of the third movie having been introduced in what is, in effect, a coda to the second movie. A very surprising one nonetheless."

While it may come as a complete shock to fans, The Bone Temple was shot alongside 28 Years Later. However, it is scheduled for release in 2026.