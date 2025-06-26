Kim Kardashian takes on ‘villain’ role in live-action ‘Bratz’ film

Kim Kardashian to star in upcoming Bratz live-action film

Kim Kardashian is reportedly set to star as a villain in the upcoming live-action Bratz film.

The 44-year-old star, who also owns the SKIMS brand, is set to portray one of the main characters in the film.

While other details about the starrer are still under wraps, the reality star has joined hands with film producers Erik Feig and Julia Hammer with Picturestart and Jason Larian and Jasmin Larian with MGA Entertainment.

The Bratz dolls were previously adapted into a film with Bratz: The Movie, which released back in 2007, starring Chelsea Kane, Janel Parrish, Nathalia Ramos, Skyler Shaye, Logan Browning, and Chet Hanks.

This project follows Kim's sister Kylie's previous collaboration with the brand, which launched two Bratz fashion dolls in August 2023 in the name of Bratz x Kylie Fashion.

CEO and Founder of MGA Entertainment Isaac Larian said at the time, “Yasmin, Cloe, Jade, and Sasha started it all in 2001, and inspired a generation of kids to navigate their world bravely and with Bratitude.” On the professional front, Kim was last seen in American Horror Story: Delicate, which released on September 20, 2023.

