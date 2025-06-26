Gwyneth Paltrow remembers special trip with late father

Gwyneth Paltrow takes internet by storm with recent podcast conversation

Gwyneth Paltrow recently took a trip down memory lane, sharing a heartfelt moment with her late father, Bruce Paltrow.

The 52-year-old star, known for her Oscar-winning performance in Shakespeare in Love, recalled a childhood trip to Paris with her beloved father.

During an exclusive conversation on the Goop Podcast, she said that while in Paris, they “stayed at the Ritz, and he took me to all the museums.”

“All we did was see art everywhere we went. And he let me order French fries for breakfast, and he let me take a walk by myself – I was 10 years old, I’ll never forget that,” Gwyneth continued. “He let me walk around the Place Vendome all by myself.”

Later in the podcast, the Iron Man actress shared her most heart-wrenching memory from the trip.

“He said, ‘Do you know why I took you to Paris – just you and me, and Mommy and Jake didn’t come with us?’ I said, ‘No, why?’ And he said, ‘Because I wanted you to see Paris for the first time with a man who will always love you, no matter what’.”

For the unversed, Bruce, an American filmmaker, passed away at the age of 58 in October 2002 after battling throat cancer.