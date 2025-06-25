Chet Hanks shares his experience working with actor Tom in a music video

Tom Hanks’s son Chet has recently shared insight into his experience working with iconic actor in a music video.

Chet and Drew Arthur discussed their experience after Tom Hanks was featured in their latest Forrest Gump-themed music video.

“Oh, man, he’s a real prima donna,” jokingly said Tom’s son while speaking to host Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Niecy Nash-Betts during their joint appearance on Today on June 24.

Chet stated, “I’m just kidding. He’s the most easygoing dude ever. Love you, Dad.”

In the music video, the musician recreated various scenes from the 1994 movie until his dad and actor Tom appeared next to him on a bench.

Elsewhere in the interview, Chet opened up about his decision to try his hand at acting just like his two-time Oscar winner dad.

“It's about time,” remarked the musician while talking about the Netflix movie, Running Point.

Chet mentioned, “It's been a long road. I'm grateful for everything that's happened and where I'm at.”

Reflecting on being a ‘nepo’ child, Chet explained what it was like growing up as the son of celebrity parents.

“There's a lot of advantages but sometimes it can be pretty weird,” pointed out the 34-year-old in a 2022 YouTube video.

Chet, whose mother is actress Rita Wilson, added, “I got to do a lot of cool things that a lot of people don't get the opportunity to do.”

“I got to travel the world, stay in nice hotels, fly on private planes and I'm very blessed for that. I wouldn't change my situation,” he concluded.