Demi Lovato announces debut cookbook 'One Plate At a Time'

Demi Lovato surprises fans with recent 'One Plate At a Time' announcement

Demi Lovato is set to embark on a new chapter, as they teased their upcoming cookbook ONE PLATE AT A TIME: Recipes for Finding Freedom with Food.

The 32-year-old star, known for their multifaceted career in music and acting, surprised fans by stepping into the culinary world.

Taking to Instagram, the Heart Attack singer shared a video announcing the release of their first-ever cookbook.

In the clip, the Disney alum explained that the easy-to-make dishes in the book are designed to “emphasise enjoyment over perfection”.

The caption read, “I am so excited to announce my first cookbook: One Plate At A Time. Stepping into the kitchen and learning how to cook has been such an important part of my recovery and healing my relationship with food.

Lovato added that the book consists of easy recipes that have made cooking an enjoyable experience for them.

“One Plate At A Time will be yours March 31, 2026. You can pre-order the book at the link in my bio now! And don’t worry, I’ve been cooking outside of the kitchen too…”

The book cover features Lovato digging into a plate of pasta, dressed in a silky olive-green top layered under a white and blue knit cardigan, paired with jeans.

In 2020 the Camp Rock star spoke candidly about their past struggles with an eating disorder.

The official release reads, “Demi Lovato’s cooking journey started when she was almost thirty. After years of navigating a challenging relationship with food, she found that learning to cook—discovering how to truly nourish herself in mind, body, and spirit – was a revelation.”

ONE PLATE AT A TIME: Recipes for Finding Freedom with Food will be available in stores on March 31, 2026.