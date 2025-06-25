Lana Del Rey slammed for Cardiff concert after delayed start

Lana Del Rey disappoints fans after recent performance incident

Lana Del Rey is facing online backlash following her late arrival at a recent performance in Cardiff, UK.

The American singer, who rose to fame with her 2012 single Video Games, stirred controversy after arriving 20 minutes late to the stage at Principality Stadium on Monday, June 24.

Due to the venue’s strict 10:30 om curfew, the Say Yes To Heaven hitmaker was only able to perform 15 songs.

Many of them were either shortened or replaced with covers, including tracks like Norman F***ing Rockwell and Arcadia.

Frustrated fans quickly took to social media to express their disappointment.

One wrote, “I paid £300 (₹31,900) and she gave us 90 minutes with covers and projections.”

Another added, “I love her, but she looked disinterested. No energy, no urgency, and honestly, not worth the price.”

Meanwhile, some fans praised the West Coast hitmaker, writing, “She sounded amazing”.

This comes on the heels of Lana turning heads after stepping off the stage to lock lips with her husband, Jeremy Dufrene.

While performing Stars Fell on Alabama, the singer paused mid-song and walked over to Dufrene in the crowd.

Notably, Lana has long been in the spotlight for her lack of punctuality at concerts.

For the unversed, the Cinnamon Girl singer is scheduled to perform in Glasgow, Liverpool, and two nights at Wembley as part of her 2025 UK and Ireland stadium tour.