Jessie J updates fans after surgery for cancer

Jessie J made breast cancer diagnosis public in June 2025

Jessie J shared recent update with her fans about her breast cancer treatment.

The Price Tag crooner had publicly announced her ‘early breast cancer’ diagnosis earlier this month.

Just a couple of weeks later, the 37-year-old has undergone surgery as part of her treatment.

The Living My Best Life hitmaker took to Instagram June 23 to share emotional hospital updates.

Jessie put up a carousel of pictures and videos showing her in hospital bed, her partner affectionately kissing her on forehead and her toddler having fun beside her in the hospital bed along with revealing other special moments.

She began the post mentioning that these are the glimpses of ‘the honest lows and highs’ of the previous 48 hours.

Jessie added that she would continue to ‘show the good as well as the hard bits of any journey’ she goes through.

She also mentioned in the caption that she is home and is now resting and waiting for her results.

For the unversed, the English singer had revealed in an Instagram video that she was ‘diagnosed with early breast cancer’.

“Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding on to the word ‘early’.”

She had even added humour to cope with the somber situation, "It's a very dramatic way to get a boob job. I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery, and I will come back with massive tits and more music."