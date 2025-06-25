Michelle Keegan balances motherhood and wellness in sweet post

Michelle Keegan marked three months since welcoming her baby girl by returning to her fitness routine on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old Brassic actress slipped into a cropped sports bra as she enjoyed a Pilates session followed by a game of padel, sharing glimpses of the day on Instagram.

Michelle and her husband, Mark Wright, became first-time parents in March with the arrival of their daughter, Palma.

Offering fans a peek into journey as a new mum, Michelle posted a series of heartwarming moments.

One touching photo featured mark celebrating his very first Father's Day, while another captured a sweet photoshoot in honour of Palma turning three months old.

Alongside the post, Michelle wrote: 'To other people these are just pictures, to me these are moments of happiness.'

Michelle has also seen a remarkable boost in her earnings and career opportunities during her maternity break, according to financial records.

Michelle and her husband are believed to share a combined fortune of £20 million. Even while stepping away from professional commitments, Michelle has impressively boosted her wealth by £441,082 in the three months following her daughter's birth.