Brooklyn Beckham chooses Nicola Peltz’s family over Beckhams amid feud

Brooklyn Beckham sends telling message with social media move as family drama continues

Brooklyn Beckham has seemingly found his family in wife Nicola Peltz’s parents as his latest move indicated.

The 26-year-old model took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 24, and wished his father-in-law Happy Birthday.

Brooklyn shared a picture of Nelson with him and Nicola and wrote, “Happy Birthday, Nelson. We love you,” on his Stories.

The actress for her part also shared a sweet tribute with a childhood picture of herself in dad’s arms, and wrote, “Happy birthday to my king!! I’m so lucky to call you my dad, and you’re the most loving and supportive dad I could ever dream of! I love you so much!! I hope all your wishes come true!!”

The aspiring chef’s social media move seemed telling as his father-in-law’s birthday celebration came after he skipped his dad David Beckham’s 50th birthday bash in May due to the ongoing feud with his family.

Although as reported by multiple sources, Victoria and David have tried to extend an olive branch to their eldest son, Brooklyn doesn’t seem keen to mend his bond with family.

Insiders shared at the time that Brooklyn and Nicola opted out of the birthday celebrations because of Brooklyn’s tension with brother Romeo and his girlfriend Kim Turnbull.

However, as of now Kim and Romeo have parted ways.