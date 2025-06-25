Offset reveals celebrity crush after ex Cardi B’s steamy PDA with new beau

Offset’s celebrity crush has been revealed just as his ex-wife Cardi B’s growing romance with NFL star Stefon Diggs continues to make headlines.

In a playful moment during his appearance on Complex, the Migos rapper sat across from magician Anna DeGuzman, who took it upon herself to reveal the 33-year-old’s celebrity crush.

She immediately narrowed it down to an artist and asked him to name one of her songs, catching him off guard.

The Open it Up singer replied, "You’re putting me on the spot," before quickly praising the artist. "Artistically, I feel like she’s got it all together."

DeGuzman then handed him a piece of paper with the name "Sabrina Carpenter" written on it, which left the rapper stunned. "How you get this right? She just guessed this, that’s crazy," he said, clearly shocked.

The revelation about celebrity crush of Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, comes amid the news of the Bodak Yellow rapper moving on from their relationship.

Cardi, who filed for divorce from the father of her three kids in August 2024, is now romantically linked to Diggs. The pair first sparked dating rumours in the fall of 2024, and their relationship became Instagram official earlier this month.

The couple, recently, appeared in a video where they were seen dancing to her hit song On Dat Money. In the video, Cardi, dressed in a black thong, can be seen twerking on Diggs, who was shirtless.