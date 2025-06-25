Miley Cyrus addresses criticism over dismissing fan

Miley Cyrus is addressing criticism that she dismissed fans during an album signing event in London on Saturday, June 21.Â

The 32-year-old singer appeared at London record store Rough Trade East alongside friend Naomi Campbell to sign unreleased Something Beautiful vinyls.

A video circulated online showing Cyrus and Campbell sitting at the table, chatting amongst themselves as a fan approached them.Â

When the fan stood on the other side of the table, hoping to get Cyrus' attention, the singer briefly smiled for a photo and then turned back to Campbell, prompting the fan to quietly walk away. The video sparked criticism on Reddit, with some users calling Cyrus' behaviour "inconsiderate" and "dismissive."

On Tuesday, June 24, Cyrus seemingly addressed the backlash in an Instagram post. She shared a photo of herself and Campbell, along with videos of the pair signing vinyls.Â

"Our vinyl was originally set to drop a week later, but since we were both in London @roughtradeeast made it happen day of," her caption began. She explained that the record store had requested no photos due to the unexpected turnout, but photographer Vijat M was able to capture some moments.

The Flowers hitmaker expressed her gratitude to her fans, saying, "I wanted to gift my Smilers an exclusive experience & unreleased vinyl to thank you for the love youâ€™ve shown me in the UK over the years. I saw so many familiar faces & met some sweet new ones... To everyone who came out to celebrate our single, we love you."

The same day, Cyrus' visual film for Something Beautiful premiered in London, with her father Billy Ray Cyrus and his new girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley in attendance.Â