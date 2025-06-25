Arnold Schwarzenegger shares most profitable movie

Arnold Schwarzeneggershares most successful months after 2025 DecÂ

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently shared a surprising fact about his career earnings, revealing that his most profitable film wasnâ€™t one of his iconic action hits, but the 1988 comedy Twins.Â

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 77-year-old actor said that starring alongside Danny DeVito in the feel-good film earned him over $40 million â€” more than any other movie heâ€™s done.

Schwarzenegger explained that he and DeVito didnâ€™t take a salary upfront for Twins. Instead, they chose to receive a share of the filmâ€™s profits after its release. â€œIt was fantastic,â€Â

Schwarzenegger said. â€œWe went all the way to the bank with that one.â€ The filmâ€™s unique financial arrangement clearly paid off, as Twins went on to gross over $200 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

When Cohen guessed that Schwarzenegger might have made $20 million from the film, the Terminator star laughed and said, â€œOh, much more, come on! Whatâ€™s the matter with you?â€Â

He then confirmed, â€œIt was more than any movie Iâ€™ve ever made, letâ€™s put it this way.â€

Twins, directed by Ivan Reitman, marked Schwarzeneggerâ€™s first major foray into comedy after becoming known for action-packed roles in films like Predator and The Terminator.Â

The film told the story of two genetically engineered brothers, played by Schwarzenegger and DeVito, who reunite after being separated at birth. The unexpected pairing and heartwarming plot struck a chord with audiences around the world.

Schwarzenegger also reflected on plans for a long-awaited sequel titled Triplets, which was set to include Eddie Murphy. Unfortunately, those plans were halted.Â

â€œIt was shelved because the director Ivan Reitman passed away just before we wanted to start shooting,â€ he shared.

The actorâ€™s comments offered fans a rare look behind the scenes at one of Hollywoodâ€™s most beloved comedies and the smart business decisions that helped make it so rewarding for its stars.