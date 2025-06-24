Miley Cyrus makes bold confession

'Flowers' singer released ninth studio album on May 30, 2025

Miley Cyrus has made audacious statement about her choice of embracing parenthood.

There is a common thing that once you enter your thirties, a lot of people begin telling you to start a family.

But not everybody wants to be a mother. This is something where every woman has the right to decide whether they want to have a child or not.

The Hannah Montana famed actress has admitted that she wants to be child-free.

To explain why she made this decision, Miley gave an example to why she never launched a make-up brand.

In an interview with the New York Times’ Interview podcast, the Wrecking Ball hitmaker added, “My stepdad asked me the other day: ‘Why are you the only one without a makeup line?’ I was like: ‘Cause that’s not my passion.”

This is exactly how Cyrus feels about motherhood. “I feel that way about motherhood. It’s just never been something that I’ve been overly passionate about.”

She explained, “It’s a lot of responsibility and devotion and energy, and if you’re not passionate about that, I don’t know how you do sleepless nights and 18 years of what my mom dealt with.”

