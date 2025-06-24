Taylor Swift parties with Travis Kelce in Nashville days after cosy NYC date

Taylor Swift is feeling "so high school" as she joined Travis Kelce for a college afterparty in Nashville this week.
On Monday night, the pop superstar made a surprise appearance at an afterparty for the fifth season of Tight End University, a three-day training camp for the Tight End community co-founded by Kelce and his fellow NFL stars George Kittle, and Greg Olsen in 2021.
For its fifth season, held from June 23-26, players gathered at the campus of Vanderbilt University,
According to footage shared on X in the early hours of Tuesday, Swift, 35, smiled as she walked through the lively bar scene before cosying up near Kelce, 35, and making conversation with the group.
Another photo shared on X showed the power couple near the bar as Swift smiled into the camera.
While the Kansas City Chiefs star wore a white polo, the Grammy-winning singer rocked a cropped plaid tank top and a matching skirt.
The singer’s appearance comes just days after she and Kelce were photographed hand-in-hand leaving a Manhattan restaurant on June 20.
A source recently told People magazine that Swift had been staying in Miami “to support and spend time” with Kelce as he trains for the NFL season.
